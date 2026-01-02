A Llanon man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault.
David Deakin, of 37 Cylch Peris, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.
The 46-year-old is charged is charged with one count of sexual assault of a female in Aberaeron on 1 August 2023.
Deakin did not enter a plea to the charge.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 30 January.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
