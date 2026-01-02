A man who appeared in court to admit a charge of assaulting another man in a Cenarth pub last year will be sentenced by magistrates later this month.
Bradley Gilbert, of Flat 5, 88 Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, East Sussex, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of assaulting John Seele occasioning actual bodily Harm at the White Hart Inn in Cenarth on 23 June last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Gilbert is due to be sentenced for the assault at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
