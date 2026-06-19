A Capel Seion man who harassed two women will be sentenced next month.
Mark Bolderston, of Brynhir, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 64-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment without violence between 2 October 2025 and 28 May this year.
The court heard that Bolderston harassed Julie Jenkins by making several calls to her work place, with emails “showing a repeated pattern of behaviour.”
Bolderston also harassed Anwen Raftree over the same period, including making “serious allegations” and posting on her partner’s Facebook page.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Bolderston will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
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