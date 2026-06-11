Nefyn singer Duffy delighted staff and customers when she popped into a café on the Llyn.
She was spotted in Caffi Largo in Pwllheli at lunch time on Wednesday, 10 June, where she happily posed for a picture with staff member Lorna Williams.
The picture was shared on Caffi Largo’s Facebook page with the following post: “Celebrity singer from Nefyn, Amy Duffy, popped into the Caffi this morning. Always lovely to see local talent supporting local spots.”
Duffy has been surprising fans a lot lately. Just last week she announced that she would perform “a secret intimate gig” next month, and audience members will be selected via social media, and in May she posted a picture on Instagram of her in a recording studio.
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