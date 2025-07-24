A St Dogmaels woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of assaulting a police officer in Cardigan.
Rhian Jeremiah, of 2 Parc Noi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Maddocks at Awel yr Afon in Cardigan on 6 July.
A separate charge of assault by beating was withdrawn.
Magistrates handed Jeremiah a fine of £140.
She must also pay £85 costs and a £56 surcharge.
