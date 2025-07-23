There are “currently no plans” to close further education sites in Cardigan and Aberystwyth after a scheme to build a centre on a farm in Lampeter were revealed last week, the University of Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has said.
Last week the Cambrian News reported on the secret purchase of a £1.8m farm in Lampeter by Ceredigion County Council and how it could spell the end of Coleg Ceredigion sites in Aberystwyth and Cardigan.
Last Friday, the council revealed that it had bought a 150-acre farm neighbouring the UWTSD campus in Lampeter where courses have been stopped and moved to Carmarthen as part of a cost-cutting exercise.
Ceredigion County Council leader Bryan Davies said buying the property – purchased through a Welsh Government loan - was "crucial" for the delivery of a post-16 course in agriculture which was not currently available in the rural county.
The council did not reveal the full price paid, but the farm and land were advertised online at £1.8m.
Questions then began to surface as to the future of Coleg Ceredigion sites in Aberystwyth and Cardigan after the council said the planned campus will offer ‘skills-based courses critical to the rural economy of Wales, such as agriculture, horticulture, gastronomy and construction’.
The Aberystwyth site currently offers culinary courses, while Cardigan offers construction courses.
Coleg Ceredigion is now part of UWTSD, and in a secret meeting with councillors on Friday, the Cambrian News was told by a source at the meeting that Ceredigion County Council chief executive Eifion Evans, said that both Coleg Ceredigion sites in Aberystwyth and Cardigan are likely to closein the next year.
That has been denied by the university.
A spokesperson for UWTSD told the Cambrian News: “The University and Ceredigion County Council have announced plans to explore opportunities for post-16 vocational education on the Lampeter campus, with particular emphasis on skills-based courses critical to the rural economy of Wales.
“This is not intended to compete with current provision available at Coleg Ceredigion, which is a constituent college of the UWTSD Group.
“There are currently no proposals or plans to remove post-16 education from Aberystwyth or Cardigan.”
Emlyn Dole, Chair of UWTSD Council said: “The UWTSD Group, which includes Coleg Ceredigion, is pleased to be working with Ceredigion County Council on this exciting opportunity for the Lampeter campus.
“The plan announced today reflects our shared ambition to build a brighter future for Lampeter, one that is centred around creating new education and learning opportunities, strengthening community links and supporting the rural economy.”
Over the next three years, a range of vocational courses and skills-based programmes are planned to be made available at the Lampeter campus. The council will also look to provide additional community facilities on the site.
A-level courses will not be provided on the campus.
Councillors were told on Friday that the Lampeter campus is expected to attract 1,000 students a year.
A series of public meetings will be held in the coming months to discuss the plans.
