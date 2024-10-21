A Cardigan man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Darren Murnane, of 23 Ridgeway, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
The court heard that the 52-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Ford Transit van on St Dogmaels Road in Cardigan on 16 April this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory blood testing showed that Murnane had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Murnane from driving for 36 months and fined him £80.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £32.