A Cardigan man has been banned from the road for 22 months by magistrates after being caught behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
David Clark, of 32 Awel yr Afon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.
The court heard that the 34-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Ford Tourneo Connect on the A487 at Cardigan on 31 August.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed he had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates disqualified Clark from driving for 22 months and fined him £120.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.