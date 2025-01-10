A Cardigan man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to admit a charge of drink driving.
James Davies, of Brynhedyn, Brynhafod, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
The court heard that the 21-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Renault Clio on the A484 at Llechryd on 8 December.
Roadside and police station breath test showed that Davies had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Davies from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £400.
Davies must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £160.