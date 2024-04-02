A Cardigan man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Stephen Hennessey, of 12 Melin y Dre, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.
The court heard that the 24-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan on 30 September last year.
Laboratory tests showed Hennessey had cocaine in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Hennessey from driving for 12 months and handed him a £120 fine.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.