A CARDIGAN man has been handed a 17 month driving ban and a community order after pleading guilty to being behind the wheel with both cannabis and cocaine in his system.
Anthony Jenkins, of Flat 2, Barry House, Ferwig Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 August.
The court heard that the 41-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Ford Focus on the B4570 at Llangoedmor on 13 March.
Tests showed that Jenkins had both cannabis and cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jenkins from driving for 17 months and fined him £120.
Jenkins must also complete rehabilitation activities as part of a community order.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.