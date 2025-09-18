A Cardigan woman has been banned from the road for 17 months after pleading guilty to a drug driving charge.
Rachel Bevan, of 13 Grove Park, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 September after pleading guilty to drug driving at an earlier hearing.
The court heard that the 60-year-old was stopped while driving a Skoda Octavia in Cardigan on 7 February this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Bevan had cannabis in her blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Bevan from driving for 17 months and handed her a fine of £40.
She must also pay cost to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
