A Cardigan man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Rhodri Davies, of 33 Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 November.
The court heard that the 47-year-old was stopped while driving on Pont y Cleifion in Cardigan on 5 September this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Davies had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Davies from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
