A Cardigan woman caught driving with cannabis in her system will be sentenced by magistrates next month.
Rachel Bevan, of 13 Grove Park, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.
The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving on Pendre in Cardigan on 7 February this year.
The court heard that after she was stopped by police while driving a Skoda Octavia, roadside swipes and laboratory tests showed that Bevan had cannabis in her blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Bevan is due to be sentenced on 17 September and was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
Bevan was handed an interim disqualification ahead of sentencing.
