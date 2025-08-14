A Cardigan woman who stalked a man for four months will be sentenced next month.
Bridget Green, of Flat A, 53 Pendre, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 August.
The 34-year-old had pleaded guilty at a hearing on 2 August to stalking Vivan Herselman in Cardigan between 17 March and 31 July this year.
The court heard that Green “text, called and showed up to Vivan's address”, despite the contact being “unwanted.”
Magistrates adjourned the case for mental health treatment assessment to take place in as part of the pre-sentence report by probation services.
Green is due to be sentenced for the offence at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 10 September.
She was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
