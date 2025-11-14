A Cardigan man who stole groceries from a supermarket will be sentenced later this month.
Daniel Saunders, of 56 Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing £45.37 worth of groceries from the Spar store in Cardigan on 16 September this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Saunders is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
