A Cardigan man has been banned from the road by magistrates for more than a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to provide a specimen to police.
Charlie Moxom, of 60 Golwg Y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 February.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis after he was stopped by police in Cardigan on 2 January this year.
Moxom was disqualified from driving for 14 months.
Magistrates also handed him a fine of £120.
Moxom must also undergo rehabilitation as part of a 12 month community order.
He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.