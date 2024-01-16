A Cardigan man who was charged with a slew of driving offences including being behind the wheel while more than three times the legal limit has been cleared on all counts following a hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.
Terence Watkinson, of Flat 5, Pentop, Golwg y Castell, appeared for trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 January.
The 53-year-old had denied a charge of drink driving at White Hart Inn on Finch Street, St Dogmaels on 15 September last year.
He had also pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention on the same day as well as charges of driving without a licence and without insurance.
All four charges were dismissed with no evidence offered at the trial hearing.