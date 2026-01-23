Get ready to watch the ultimate rock experience when ‘Bat Out of Hell: The Musical’ roars onto the big screen at Cardigan Mwldan.

The cast of the West End production and a powerhouse eight-piece live band on stage bring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic anthems to life, including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, and, of course, Bat Out of Hell. Bat out of Hell:The Musical promises a spectacle that will leave you breathless!

You can see the screening at Mwldan on Wednesday, 11 February (7pm), Saturday, 21 February (7pm) and Saturday, 28 February (3.30pm).