Ceredigion harpist Catrin Finch will celebrate the launch of her new album, ‘Notes to Self’ with a special concert in Cardigan later this month.
Her new album, which will be released on the Cardigan-based bendigedig label, will be launched in the same town with a special world premiere concert at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Friday, 27 February.
With accompanying letters underscoring the stories of her personal journey, ‘Notes To Self’ weaves together Catrin’s experiences, emotions, and introspections. Through her music, she explores themes of vulnerability, expectation, transformation, and the unpredictability of a life played out under the public eye.
Each composition draws from her past; a 40-year career as one of her generation’s most adventurous and pioneering artists. Her enduring honesty and bravery resonate, inviting listeners to connect deeply with her story, as she translates her struggles and triumphs into sound.
‘Notes To Self’ not only showcases Catrin’s evolution as a musician, but also charts a remarkable career shaped by her experiences as a gay woman, a cancer survivor, a daughter and a mother. ‘Notes To Self’ is a step into a new creative dimension for this extraordinary harpist, whose career takes new turns with each new project.
Tickets for the album launch concert are priced at £20 (£19 concessions) and are available to buy now. Visit Mwldan’s website – www.mwldan.co.uk, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or call the venue’s box office between 12pm and 8pm from Tuesday to Sunday, on 01239 621 200.
Following the launch, Catrin will take her new music on a tour of the UK. Local dates this year include Pwllheli’s Neuadd Dwyfor on Saturday, 21 March, at 7.30pm, Pontio Bangor on Friday, 6 November, also at 7.30pm and, in 2027, Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 19 February at 8pm.
