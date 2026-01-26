The Royal Ballet’s acclaimed production ‘Woolf Works’ - a stunning interpretation of Virginia Woolf’s literary genius - will be screened at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Sunday, 15 February (2pm).
The Royal Ballet’s resident choreographer Wayne McGregor leads a luminous artistic team to evoke Woolf’s signature stream of consciousness writing style in this immense work that rejects traditional narrative structures.
‘Woolf Works’ is a collage of themes from Mrs Dalloway, Orlando, The Waves and Woolf’s other writings.
Created in 2015 for The Royal Ballet, this Olivier-award winning ballet triptych captures the heart of Woolf’s uniquely artistic spirit.
Tickets are priced at £18 (£17) and are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday – Sunday, on 01239 621200.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.