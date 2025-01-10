A Cardigan man has been found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath to police.
Michael Rogers, of 17 Llys Owen, Bathhouse Raod, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.
The 65-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty at a hearing in November to failing to provide a specimen of breath to police on 29 April last year in Aberystwyth.
Rogers was found guilty at the trial.
Magistrates adjourned the case ahead of sentencing for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Rogers is due to be sentenced for the offence at a hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
He was handed an interim disqualification by magistrates ahead of the sentencing hearing.