A Cardigan man has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates after pleading guilty to possession of a knife.
Benjamin Learoyd, of Flat 6, Llysowen, Bath House Road, appeared for sentencing before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 18 November.
The 49-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of 20cm blade kitchen knife on Finch’s Square in Cardigan on 9 August.
Learoyd also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail.
Magistrates handed Learoyd a 36 week jail sentence suspended for 24 months.
Learoyd was also ordered to undertake up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
