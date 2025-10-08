Black RAT theatre company are coming to Cardigan’s Mwldan with their spooky production, Dai Cula: Prince of the Valleys.
After binge-watching Who Do You Think You Are? Count Dracula becomes convinced he’s got royal blood—thanks to a dubious link between Vlad the Impaler and the Prince of Wales.
He orders a flat-pack coffin, books himself an Airbnb, and sets off for the Black Forest…only to land in
Blackwood in the South Wales Valleys!
The locals think he’s just another eccentric in a cape until people start disappearing and the area develops a sudden bat problem...
A fang-filled spoof bursting with laughs, see this comedy about identity, heritage, and what it really means to be Welsh on Friday, 17 October at 7.30pm.
