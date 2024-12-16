A Cardigan man who assaulted a police officer while on bail for other offences and while the subject of a community order has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Mark Brook, of 11 Almora, Priory Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 12 December.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Davies in Cardigan on 10 December.
Magistrates sentenced Brook to eight weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because “the offence was committed whilst on bail” and “whilst on a community order” and Brook has a “previous offending history.”
Brook was also ordered to pay £50 compensation and must also pay prosecution costs of £85.