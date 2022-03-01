Cardigan man handed suspended jail term

A CARDIGAN man who brought a knife to the town’s rugby club has been handed a suspended jail term by magistrates.

Andrew Scott, of Flat 3 Llwynon, Priory Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 February.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to possessing a knife at Cardigan Rugby Club on Saturday, 19 February.

The court heard that Scott was in possession of an “ivory-handled” knife at the club.

Magistrates sentenced Scott to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates said that while the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, the sentence was suspended because Scott had a “real prospect of rehabilitation”, had “shown real remorse”, and had begun to have “stability in his life”.

Scott was also be electronically tagged after being made the subject of a nightly curfew between 8pm and 6am for four months.