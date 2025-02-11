A Cardigan man who head-butted a hospital worker on Christmas Day while drunk has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Jason James, of Basement Flat, 4 Pwllhai, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 10 February.
The 43-year-old admitted assaulting Joanna McLavy at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen on 25 December 2023.
Magistrates handed James a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
The court heard it was an “unprovoked attack of a serious nature”, was committed “under influence of alcohol” and James used his “head as a weapon”.
James was also made the subject of a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and a 90 day alcohol ban.
He must also pay £800 compensation, £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.