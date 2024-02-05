A Cardigan man who became “verbally aggressive” towards staff at Aberystwyth probation office has been jailed for three weeks by magistrates due to “wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order.”
Kevin John Conant, of Flat 2, 29 Priory Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.
The 60-year-old admitted breaching a community order by “demonstrating verbally aggressive behaviour towards staff at the Aberystwyth probation office during a planned visit” on 6 December last year.
He also admitted a separate breach of the order by failing to attend a planned appointment at the Aberystwyth probation office on 2 January.
Conant was the subject of a community order handed down in January last year for criminal damage to a car and the assault of a woman during an incident in Crundale on 25 August 2022.
Magistrates, jailing Conant for three weeks, said that the prison sentence was justified because of a “wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order”.
Conant also has a “flagrant disregard for court orders,” the court heard.
Conant must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £60.