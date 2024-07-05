A Cardigan man who breached a community order has been jailed for four weeks.
Charlie Sebastian Moxom, of 60 Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 July.
The 37-year-old admitted breaching a community order imposed by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for an offence of failing to provide a specimen of blood to police on 21 February by missing planned contact appointments on 27 February and 4 March.
Magistrates revoked the community order and instead jailed Moxom for four weeks.