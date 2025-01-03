A Cardigan man who had a throwing knife with him at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court has been handed a curfew by magistrates ahead of sentencing.
Owen Haynes, of Pwllymeidw, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in December to possessing a throwing knife at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
Haynes also admitted separate charges of criminal damage.
He pleaded guilty to smashing the nearside wing mirror of a car on Ridgeway in Cardigan and damaging a VW Camper on the same day.
Haynes also admitted breaking a window at the Castle Inn in Cardigan on 11 December.
Haynes was given a nightly curfew while a pre-sentence report is prepared.
He will be sentenced on 30 January.