A Cardigan man who had a throwing knife with him at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court has been handed a curfew by magistrates ahead of sentencing.

Owen Haynes, of Pwllymeidw, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in December to possessing a throwing knife at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.

Haynes also admitted separate charges of criminal damage.

He pleaded guilty to smashing the nearside wing mirror of a car on Ridgeway in Cardigan and damaging a VW Camper on the same day.

Haynes also admitted breaking a window at the Castle Inn in Cardigan on 11 December.

Haynes was given a nightly curfew while a pre-sentence report is prepared.

He will be sentenced on 30 January.