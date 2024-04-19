A Cardigan man will stand trial accused of criminal damage and sending a threatening text message.
Luke Griffiths, whose address was given as Offices, Merchant House, Queen’s Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 17 April.
The 30-year-old is charged with sending a threatening text message in Cardigan on 14 August 2022, as well as criminal damage on the same day.
Griffiths is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 June and was remanded on unconditional bail.