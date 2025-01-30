A Cardigan man who had a throwing knife with him at court has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Owen Haynes, of Pwllymeidw, appeared before Llanelli magistrates for sentencing on 30 January.
The 21-year-old had pleaded guilty at a hearing in December to possessing a throwing knife at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
Haynes also admitted smashing a car’s wing-mirror in Cardigan and damaging a VW Camper on the same day.
Haynes also admitted breaking a window at the Castle Inn on 11 December.
Haynes was handed a 24 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
He was given a community order to include a 90 day alcohol ban.
He must also pay £400 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.