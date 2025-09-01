A Cardigan teenager has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after admitting riding a motorcycle with cannabis in his system.
Danny Cameron, of 17 Bryn Onnen, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 12 August.
The court heard that the 17-year-old was stopped while riding a Motorini JJ 125 motorcycle on Cilgerran Road in Penbryn on 15 February this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed Cameron had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Cameron from driving for 12 months and handed him a conditional discharge, also for 12 months.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.
