An Aberporth 19-year-old has been handed a community order by magistrates for assaulting a woman and criminal damage in Cardigan.
Cai Williams, of 47 Brynglas, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 August.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court in July to assaulting Amanda Williams in Cardigan on 25 July.
Williams also admitted damaging a table on the same day.
Magistrates handed Williams an 18 month community order to include drug rehabilitation and monitoring and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was also made the subject of a restraining order and handed a fine of £40.
Williams must also pay £85 in prosecution costs.
No compensation was ordered.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.