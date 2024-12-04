A Cardigan woman has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Christine Allen, of 37 Awel yr Afon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 November.
The court heard that the 43-year-old was stopped while driving a Fiat Bravo on Castle Street in Cardigan on 9 May this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Allen had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Allen from driving for 12 months and handed her a fine of £80.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.