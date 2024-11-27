Cardigan’s Mwldan looks forward to comedy, music and more.
Star of the BBC Radio 4’s ‘It's a Fair Cop’, Alfie Moore performs at Mwldan for the first time with his comedy show, ‘A Face For Radio’ on 6 December (7.30pm).
In a parallel universe Alfie’s natural comedic skills were recognised by his doting parents who encouraged and developed his talent. After several years as a stage school brat Alfie’s angelic face was launched on stage and screen and the rest is history.
Meanwhile, in this universe Alfie was told to stop messing about before being ‘encouraged’ into a grimy apprenticeship at a Sheffield steelworks. When recession hit he traded steel for copper, joining Humberside Police.
Thirty years of shift-work in the steelworks and as a policeman (where he was punched in the face quite a lot), left him with ‘a face for radio’. A face not so much ‘lived in’ as inhabited by a settlement of squatters with little regard to property maintenance and repair.
In his 40s a surprising career shift turned middle-aged Alfie from street cop to radio star, but when TV fame beckoned could he grasp it or was he past it? Find out at Mwldan.
Celebrate the holiday season there with André Rieu's dazzling Christmas Concert, ‘Gold and Silver’.
This magical event embodies the festive spirit of Christmas, bringing joy, warmth, and sparkle to the big screen. Feel your heart warm with the magical melody of all your favourite Christmas classics as Rieu is joined on stage by his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, special guests and talented youngster Emma Kok.
Watch ‘Gold and Silver’ on 7, 8, 14 and 31 December (2pm).
Mwldan’s Film Society screening on 8 December (6.30pm) is ‘Green Border’, a powerful, timely and award-winning feature that addresses global migration with striking urgency.
‘Green Border’ draws on real-life experiences of refugees seeking asylum in the EU with a focus on inter-personal relationships and everyday experience.
Proceeds from tickets to non-TMFS members will be donated to Amnesty International who will also have a stand in the foyer.