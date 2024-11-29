A Cardigan nurse has been honoured at another night of success for Hywel Dda University Health Board’s nursing team with two winners and one runner up at this year’s Royal College of Nurses (RCN) Wales Nurse of the Year Awards.
The prestigious annual awards took place in Cardiff on Thursday, 21 November to celebrate the innovation and excellence in practice, acknowledging the outstanding efforts, commitment and achievements of our nursing community across Wales.
Claire Hurlin, Strategic Head of Community and Chronic Conditions Management won the Lifetime Achievement Award while Donna Major, Senior Ward Sister, was named the winner of the Registered Nurse (Adult) Award.
Bianca Oakley, Lead Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Cardigan Integrated Care Centre, was awarded runner up in the Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Award for her work developing a Community Same Day Urgent Care Service.
She said: “It was a great privilege to be awarded runner up for the second year running in these awards.
“I am incredibly proud of our team in Ceredigion’s Same Day Urgent Care and Outreach service who have worked tirelessly over the last three years to provide advanced care closer to home.
“Being nominated was only possible because of their hard work and dedication.”