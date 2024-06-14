A Cardigan woman will be sentenced next month after being found guilty of using threatening behaviour and damaging a police station’s bible.
Simone Singh, of 6 Ridgeway, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 June.
The 37-year-old had denied charges of damaging a cell wall and a bible at Aberystwyth Police Station on 18 July last year.
She had also pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards China Rochford in Cardigan on 17 July last year.
She was found guilty of all three offences.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Singh is due be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 July and was remanded on conditional bail until that date.