A Cardigan woman has been banned from the road for 17 months after appearing in court to admit a charge of drink driving.
Sian James, of Close Villa, Rhoshill, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.
The court heard that the 57-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Dacia Sandero in Crymych town centre on 16 November this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that James had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates disqualified James from driving for 17 months and fined her £806.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £322.