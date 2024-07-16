A Carmarthenshire man has been held in custody after appearing in court accused of “repeated incidents of violence” by assaulting a woman three times, damaging her property, and recording her while she slept.
Geraint Purton, of 1 Milestone Cottages, New Inn, Pencader, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 July.
The 30-year-old is charged with assaulting Yasmin McMullin on three separate occasions at an address in Carmarthen, on 14 May, 18 June, and 1 July this year.
Purton is also charged with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between 1 January and 13 July this year.
The charge alleges Purton engaged in controlling or coercive behaviour by “repeated incidents of violence”, “verbally degrading and humiliating” Miss McMullin, isolating her from her friends, damaging her property, monitoring her phone use and “covertly recording her sleeping and her conversations.”
Purton entered no pleas to any of the charges at the hearing.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 16 August.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date due to the “nature and seriousness” of the alleged offences and his “previous record and character.”