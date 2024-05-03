The case against a 70-year-old charged with the sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13 at a Borth holiday park has been adjourned for the fourth time by magistrates.
Richard Hamilton, of 24 George Chetwood Court, Dawley, Telford, is charged with assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Brynowen Holiday Centre on 11 June 2022.
He was initially due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 January but the case was adjourned after the court heard Hamilton had been admitted to hospital.
The case was then adjourned a further two times before a hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 May, where the case was adjourned again on medical grounds – this time until 5 June.