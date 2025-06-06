An Ysbyty Ystwyth man will be sentenced later this month after appearing in court to plead guilty to assault.

Cynon Rose, of Dolwerdd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.

The 44-year-old had initially denied a charge of assault in Ysbyty Ystwyth on 30 October last year but changed his plea to guilty at the latest hearing.

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Rose will be sentenced on 25 June.