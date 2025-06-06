An Ysbyty Ystwyth man will be sentenced later this month after appearing in court to plead guilty to assault.
Cynon Rose, of Dolwerdd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The 44-year-old had initially denied a charge of assault in Ysbyty Ystwyth on 30 October last year but changed his plea to guilty at the latest hearing.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Rose will be sentenced on 25 June.
