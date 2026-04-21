A Cenarth man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit breaching a community order imposed for a drink driving offence.
Matthew Millichap, of 21 Penlan Holiday Village, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.
The 48-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on 10 September 2024 for drink driving at almost three times the legal limit on the B4332 in Cenarth on 24 August 2024.
Millichap breached the order by failing to attend probation appointments on 31 July, 14 August and 5 September last year.
Magistrates fined Millichap £768 for the order breach.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £60.
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