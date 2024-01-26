A CENARTH woman will stand trial later this year on several charges of causing unnecessary suffering to horses.
Rebecca Edwards, of Tan y Banc, had pleaded not guilty to five charges at an earlier hearing last October, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard at a further hearing on Thursday, 25 January.
The 35-year-old is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to 14 horses between 24 February and 24 March at Tan y Banc this year, along with three separate charges of “failing to investigate and address very poor body conditions” - including a fractured pelvis, an infected wound and dental disease - in three of the horses.
She is also accused of failing to provide adequate nutrition for the animal needs, a suitable environment, farrier attention when needed, dental treatment when required, veterinary treatment when required, and preventative treatment for lice.
Edwards is now due to stand trial on the charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
Magistrates remanded her on unconditional bail until that hearing date.