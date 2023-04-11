A CEREDIGION man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after being found guilty of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
Former Aberystwyth resident, Daniel Meyler, 42, of William Terrace in Cardigan, drove to Newport Gwent in October 2021 to buy 11.7 grammes of heroin before secreting it in his rectum and driving home.
Meyler has denied that he intended to deal the the drug, arguing it was for personal use, but a jury in Swansea Crown Court found him guilty last month.
The court heard how the father of six and self-employed builder had been using heroin since the age of 14 and paid around £300 for the drug, which he claimed he was bulk buying for personal use during the Covid pandemic due to issues with his Subutex prescription.
A jury took two hours to find him guilty of intent to supply the drug.
Meyler was jailed for four years and six months.