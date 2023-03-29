A CREUDDYN Bridge woman who pleaded guilty to sending an offensive tweet to Dyfed-Powys Police and the possession of drugs has been fined by magistrates.
Rosanna Lilley, of 21 Bertheos Caravan Park, admitted possession of 23.3g of cannabis in Lampeter on 12 February as well as a charge of sending a “grossly offensive” tweet to Dyfed-Powys Police on 10 February.
Magistrates in Aberystwyth fined the 31-year-old £40 for the tweet and she must also pay a £16 surcharge, when she appeared on 15 March.
There was no separate penalty for the drugs charge.