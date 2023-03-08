Notorious prisoner and former Aberystwyth resident, Charles Bronson, still ‘romanticises’ hostage-takings and will always value violence but should be in a 'community setting', a psychologist has told a parole board hearing.
The Parole Board for England and Wales is set to rule whether the long-serving inmate, aged 70, can be released following a two-day public hearing which concludes today (8 March).
The legendary prisoner – famed for his eccentric personality, successful art career and violent hostage takings – is also said to have a romantic connection to Aberystwyth, near where his mother and brother live.
Bronson - who changed his second name to Salvador in honour of his artistic hero, Salvador Dali – and his lawyers commissioned an independent psychologist who today insisted she believes he is ‘less of a risk’ in a community setting rather than prison.
Bronson famously held 11 hostages in nine different sieges and often requested bizarre things in return for their release – such as a helicopter to Cuba and a cheese and pickle sandwich. Victims included other prisoners, staff, governors, doctors and, on one occasion, his own solicitor.
The psychologist, whose identity was not revealed during the hearing, also described how Bronson is suffering from mild Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) which she is said to have attributed to the prison system and the fear of violence from other inmates.
She told the hearing - one of the first held in public since laws were reformed last year – that: "Mr Salvador is always going to value violence and he's found it cathartic in the past.
"I think what he does now, he weighs up the pros and cons of violence to himself, it's an effective strategy."
"He looks back on events in a romanticised way, he will always look back at them and say he had a great time.
"I've never written this in a report but I stand by it: I believe that Mr Salvador is less of a risk in a community environment than a prison environment.
"I'm talking about a highly supportive community environment and a gradual move into a community environment."
“I would like to see him moved down through security.
"It should be tested in open conditions where he can feel he's making some progress.”
The independent expert is said to have confessed Bronson is still capable of committing violence and doing damage – but he’s ‘mellowed out’ in his old age.
Bronson is one of Britain’s most violent and longest serving prisoners and is also the focus of Aberystwyth folklore.
As legend has it, the first thing he intends to do on his release from prison is run naked down Constitution Hill. He is also said to be planning to move back to the area as soon as he can.
In interviews with national media, his ex-wife Irene Dunroe - whom he remains in touch with - has suggested he wants a quiet life by the sea when he is released, where he can continue his art career.
She said he wants to ‘feel the sand on his toes’ and ‘see the seagulls’.
Rumour has it he could be plotting a return to Aberystwyth where he spent time in his youth.
One of his brothers, Mark Peterson, lives in Tal-y-Bont and his mother Eira is thought to still be living in Penparcau. His father ran the town’s Conservative club.
Reforms to the parole board system passed last year now enable hearings to be held in public – and Salvador was one of the first high-profile criminals to apply for his to be heard this way. His appeal for a public hearing was approved in November last year.