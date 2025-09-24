A Chwilog woman has been banned from the road for more than three years after admitting a charge of drink driving while almost three times the legal limit.
Joanne Parry, of Afonwen Farm, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.
The court heard that the 53-year-old was stopped while driving on the A497 at Criccieth on 26 May this year.
Laboratory testing showed that Parry had 295 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine.
The legal limit is 107 milligrams.
Magistrates disqualified Parry from driving for 40 months.
Parry was also handed a 12 month community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay costs of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £114.
