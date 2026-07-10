A Cilgerran 25-year-old has appeared in court charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Cameron Silcox, of 4 Castell Corwg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The 25-year-old is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in Cilgerran on 9 February last year.
No plea was entered to the charge.
Silcox is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date including conditions to not have unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 16 years old unless unavoidable through everyday life and to notify police of any device with internet access.
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