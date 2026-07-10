A Llanybydder man has appeared in court charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order by having unsupervised contact with a child.
Dylan Jones, of 43 Bro Einon, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
The 76-year-old is charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order made under section 103A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by Swansea Crown Court on 19 April 2019 by having unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 16 between 1 July and 17 August last year in Carmarthen.
No plea was entered at the hearing.
Jones is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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